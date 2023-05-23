Beyonce, Jay-Z paid $200 million in cash for their Malibu mansion: Report

Power couple Jay-Z and Beyoncé recently bought an enormous mansion in Malibu, California for a whopping $200 million, making it the most expensive real estate transition in California's history. But did you know that the couple paid the full amount in cash to the previous owners as they don't believe in having debts? Being one of the richest couples in the world, they certainly can drop the whole amount at once but $200 million is a massive figure.

A TMZ report claims that the two paid $200 million cash for the 30,000-square-foot Malibu mansion they bought from William Bell, who is one of the biggest art collectors in the world. It took him nearly 15 years to build the mansion.

Considering their financial portfolio, it doesn't come as a shock since the couple has the assets to make it work.

The property was designed by Japanese master architect Tadao Ando, who has also designed the $57.3 million mansion that Kanye West acquired during his divorce from Kim Kardashian. The Carters got a great deal on the property since it was originally listed at $295 million.

According to Los Angeles Times, the L-shaped mansion features open spaces and lawns with a view of the scenic beach along with floor-to-ceiling glass walls and concrete hallways. You will also find a swimming pool and cabana inside the gorgeous property.

The home is the couple's second massive real estate purchase in Los Angeles. Back in 2017, they purchased a Bel-Air mansion for $88 million and pumped millions more into the home to push it over the $100 million mark.

According to Forbes, Jay-Z's net worth is over $2.5 billion, thanks to his lucrative liquor businesses Ace of Spades and D'Usse, his music catalogue, and other ventures. Meanwhile, Beyoncé's net worth is just shy of $500 million.

