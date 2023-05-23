Wait, what! Prince Harry has a private room in a luxury hotel to get away from Meghan Markle?; rep denies

A report recently took the internet by storm as it alleged that Prince Harry has an “escape place”, a room in a hotel that he uses to get away from his wife Meghan Markle and kids, from time to time. Rubbishing these claims, Harry’s representative has come out and quashed these rumours saying, “This is not true.”

These rumours picked up as a British newspaper claimed that he keep a room in a luxury hotel, near his California home, to wind up. The report claims that “he occasionally stays there without" Meghan Markle. The hotel in question is allegedly San Vicente Bungalows, a club that is extremely big on maintaining the privacy of its members.

Page Six reported that they were able to get a quote from Prince Harry’s rep that shut these rumours down. Another Harry-Meghan controversy after paparazzi car chase claims? Meanwhile, the couple was last in the news as they suffered a “catastrophic car chase” after Harry, Meghan, and the latter’s mother, Doria were leaving an awards function. They were apparently hounded by paparazzi that resulted in a difficult car chase that the couple labeled as “catastrophic”.

As they put it, "This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians, and two NYPD officers. While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone's safety. Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice which is dangerous to all involved."

Calling it a “bogus story”, the New York Police Department (NYPD) downplayed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s paparazzi car chase. The couple called it a “near catastrophic car chase” but the NYPD said they find it hard that there was a “two-hour high-speed chase.

