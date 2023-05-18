New York police dismiss the hype around Prince Harry, Meghan's paparazzi car chase

Calling it a “bogus story”, the New York Police Department (NYPD) downplayed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s paparazzi car chase that took place after the couple attended an awards event earlier in the day. The couple called it a “near catastrophic car chase” but the NYPD said they find it hard that there was a “two-hour high speed chase”

After attending an awards event where Meghan was felicitated, she along with mother Doria Ragland and husband Harry were caught in a car chase that came “at the hands of a run of highly aggressive paparazzi,” according to their spokesperson. In a statement, they also said that it “resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD [New York Police Department] officers.” Meghan Markle glows in gold dress as she attends awards ceremony in New York

After reports of the car chase came to light, the New York police issued a statement that reads: “On Tuesday evening, May 16, the NYPD assisted the private security team protecting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries or arrests in regard.”

The couple left the awards in their car with a police escort, but paparazzi followed on motorbikes, cars and electric scooters, reported several publications after the couple’s spokesperson issued a statement.

An Indian taxi driver named Sukhcharn Singh picked them up and dropped them to their destination. He said that it did appear that they were followed by other vehicles and were photographed but he said, “I don’t think I would call it a chase. I never felt like I was in danger. It wasn’t like a car chase in a movie. They were quiet and seemed scared but it’s New York — it’s safe.”

