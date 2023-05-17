Meghan Markle glows in gold dress as she attends awards ceremony in New York

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry marked their first public appearance together on Tuesday days after King Charles was coronated in Britain. Meghan had skipped the ceremony and stayed back with her children in the US while Harry had attended it solo in London.



On Tuesday night, the Duchess of Sussex was honoured at the Women of Vision Awards in New York. For the special occasion, Meghan opted for a gold strapless Johanna Ortiz dress with a subtle keyhole cut-out.



Meghan was joined by her husband and her mother Doria Ragland for the ceremony, which benefits the Ms Foundation for Women and feminist movements. Harry and Meghan will celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary on Friday.



Meghan received the 2023 Women of Vision award from Gloria Steinem at the event Tuesday evening.



Meghan glowed in a stunning gold jacquard dress which accentuated her well-toned frame. She kept her hair open and wore towering metallic heels. The mother of two carried a matching golden clutch in one hand and wore a pair of thick gold earrings to complete the look.