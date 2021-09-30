Internet fame chef ‘Salt Bae' new restaurant menu prices will burn a hole in your pocket

Turkish chef Nusret Gokce, who is popularly known as Salt Bae, has again come under the scrutiny of netizens.



Nuret, who turned into an internet sensation in 2017, over his iconic salt-sprinkling style that impressed everyone has managed to expand on his popularity and business in different locations. And the latest addition to his restaurant chain is the newly opened Nusr-Et eatery in London.



The global restaurant chain spans 15 different international destinations, including New York, Dubai and Miami and others.

Timothee Chalamet starrer 'Wonka' begins filming in the UK



Gokce recently shared a glimpse of the restaurant, Nusr-Et Steakhouse London on Instagram.



''Opened at the heart of the world 23.09.2021," he wrote in the caption. The pictures and videos excited the fans with an inside view of the eater, with Salt Bae cutting meat and sprinkling salt on it in his trademark style.

However, the new outlet was called out by Twitter users for its whooping menu prices.

It started when an invoice from the restaurant surfaced online. A customer shared a bill showing the single meal at the restaurant was 1800 Pounds or approximately Rs.1.80 lakh.

Did Kate Middleton pay tribute to Princess Diana at the premiere of 'No Time To Die'?



In the bill, the cheapest item cost £9 and a Turkish tea was free of cost but everything else in the bill left netizens baffled.

Apart from dishes and everything, the exorbitant prices at the restaurant haven't gone down well with netizens, who were quick to share their views on Twitter.



Take a look at netizens reactions:

Nine of the Queen's Pounds for a coke? — Michael Scanlan (@ScanlanWithAnA) September 27, 2021 ×

£11 Redbull & £9 coke, and they are without gold flakes? — Brent Morrissey (@BrentMorrissey) September 27, 2021 ×

Well said mate. The arrogance of some people to post this kind of thing on here 😂😂😂 — Clive Martin (@thugclive) September 28, 2021 ×

That service charge alone is 3 weeks shopping for a family — Emmie (@bobmcfc) September 29, 2021 ×