Timothee Chalamet starrer 'Wonka' begins filming in the UK

Timothee Chalamet starrer ‘Wonka’ is now in works as the musical has started filming in the UK.

The film announced its extended cast list that includes Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Olivia Colman and Jim Carter.

They join Mathew Baynton (Ghosts), Tom Davis (Paddington 2), Simon Farnaby (the Paddington films), Rich Fulcher (Marriage Story), Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (Paddington 2), Paterson Joseph (Noughts + Crosses), Emmy and Peabody Award winner Keegan-Michael Key (Schmigadoon!), Calah Lane (The Day Shall Come), Matt Lucas (Paddington), Colin O’Brien (The Mothership), Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus), Rakhee Thakrar (Sex Education) and Ellie White (The Other One).

The film 'Wonka' will have original songs by Neil Hannon of the band The Divine Comedy. The film takes place before the events of 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'.

It is being directed by Paul King with a screenplay he wrote with 'Paddington 2' co-writer Simon Farnaby. Harry Potter franchise producer David Heyman is producing.

Michael Siegel and Rosie Alison are EPs. serving as executive producers.

The film is slated to release on March 17, 2023.