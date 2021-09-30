Universal Studios Hollywood to require vaccination proof starting October

On Wednesday, Universal Studios Hollywood reportedly announced that from October all their guests--anyone who's 12 and older--must produce proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test before being admitted into the popular theme park.

Reportedly, this new rule will be implemented from October 7 and will fall in line with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health's order, which was issued this month to curb the surge of the Delta variant in the county.



As part of the health order, Universal will also require its guests to wear mask in the park, even when they are outdoors.

Universal Studios Hollywood reopened in April after being shuttered for more than a year due to the pandemic. Initially, only California residents were allowed entry. But, that has now changed.

