Highlights from Paris Fashion Week 2023-24: Models engulfed in flames, Anrealage's colour-changing outfits

After Milan, global fashion's attention has shifted to the final stretch of ready-to-wear shows in France's capital city Paris, which is a hub for the best in fashion, art and culture. The industry is showcasing all of its final fall/winter trends and fashion aficionados are taking notes. Paris Fashion Week fall/winter 2023-24, which commenced in the French capital on February 27 and will go on till March 7, never had a dull moment, so far. One after the other, headline-grabbing moments from the fashion week kept us hooked. Let's take a quick look at its memorable moments!

Major highlights of Paris Fashion Week F/W 23-24

K-pop stars grace fashion week

BLACKPINK member ROSÉ took the front-row seat at Saint Laurent's Fall/Winter 2023 presentation at PFW. The K-pop star looked gorgeous in a brown leather trench coat, black cut-out mini dress and diamante-buckle heels.

ROSÉ isn’t the only BLACKPINK member who's been spotted in Paris this season. We recently saw Jisoo attending Dior's F/W23 show in a vibrant purple gown.

Mark Tuan was seen at Yves Saint Laurent's show. He kept his look lowkey with YSL sunglasses that emphasized his chiselled jawline. Kim Do-Yeon also attended the YSL fashion show.

Models engulfed in flames on ramp

Pulling off gimmicks on the ramp has become quite a regular sight during fashion week. From Bella Hadid's spray-on dress to the latest PFW exhibit of Danish brand Heliot Emil's "on-flame" ensembles, labels have been taking their collections up a notch every year.

Heliot Emil, founded by brothers Julius and Victor Juul in 2016, is best known for unisex fashion. Before coming to Paris, the brand made its fashion week debut in Milan. There the brand garnered a lot of attention for being an experimental brand and pushing semantic dialogue within the fashion industry.

Naomi Campbell's supermodel walk

Walking across the otherworldly sand-scape, Naomi Campbell made her first autumn/winter 2023 appearance on the runway for the Off-White presentation. Anok Yai, Precious Lee and Adut Akech joined Campbell for the show. She was seen dressed in a form-fitting black dress that featured a halo neckline. She later closed the show in a bomber-dress hybrid. Her walk grabbed headlines and made us remember the '90s.

Also read: 7 risque Emily Ratajkowski outfits to inspire your next fashion outing

Indian model walks for Dior

Kirandeep Chahal, who hails from Punjab, recently walked the ramp for Dior during PFW. She is doing another show for Dries Van Noten at the fashion week. Speaking to ETimes, she revealed, "I had to lose some pounds. My manager used to come to me for runs. I had to follow a very strict diet and came to Paris without any expectations. My experience was absolutely mind-blowing."

"It was so surreal. I was the only Indian girl to have walked yesterday for the Dior show at Paris Fashion Week and that makes me proud that I could represent my country here," she added.

Colour-changing UV ensembles

During the Anrealage presentation at Paris Fashion Week, models walked in pairs and stood in front of a UV light which scanned them from top to bottom. Before everyone's eyes, these white garments suddenly changed colours, thanks to "experimental, photochromic materials" that the brand made itself. The crowd clapped and cheered for the collection and many compared it to the spray-on dress that Coperni did last season with Bella Hadid.

