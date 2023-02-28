Highlights of Milan Fashion Week: 200,000 condoms as backdrop, Milano premiere & more

Written By: Kirtika Katira Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 09:08 PM IST

From the premier of the new documentary Milano to Diesel's contraceptive set concept, Milan Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2023 had no shortage of art, fashion and trailblazing glamour. Here're the major highlights of MFW A/W 2023, which took place between February 21 to 27!

Milano premiere

On the last day of fashion week, new documentary MILANO - The Inside Story Of Italian Fashion premiered to a fashion-forward crowd. The film helmed by Emmy-winning filmmaker John Maggio gives due credit to Giorgio Armani for putting Milan ready-to-wear on the map in the 1980s with the creation of the deconstructed jacket that made menswear sexy and relaxed.

Gigantic condom mountain

Diesel collaborated with Durex and came up with the idea of building a gigantic mountain of 200,000 condoms and using it as a backdrop for their runway show in a bid to promote sex positivity.

Dua Lipa in sheer outfit

Dua Lipa went full gothic chic for MFW in a head-to-toe sheer black lace gown jumpsuit hybrid, featuring cutouts and gloves. The singer's red manicure peeked out of the gloves and perfectly matched her heart-shaped bag. Her soft glam makeup completed the sultry ensemble and took it a couple of notches higher on the glamour quotient.

RM at Bottega Veneta

The arrival of BTS band member RM inside the venue of Bottega Veneta show almost caused a stampede by excited fellow attendees, prompting security to intervene. He took the front row seat and enjoyed his first-ever fashion show.

Ashley Graham for Dolce & Gabbana show

Little to no effort was made to cast diverse bodies for MFW runway shows. Ultra-skinny models outweighed all other body shapes on the Milan ramp, like London and New York before it. Ashley Graham was among the few plus size models who appeared at the fashion week.

