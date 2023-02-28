7 risque Emily Ratajkowski outfits to inspire your next fashion outing

Written By: Kirtika Katira Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 04:01 PM IST

Model, actor, and designer Emily Ratajkowski has become a style star to be reckoned with! The fashionista has been leaving people spell-struck with her outfits lately and critics are all praise for the diva for serving gorgeous looks on the runway, photoshoots, events, parties and especially on her social media platforms. We have shortlisted some of her hottest outfits to inspire your next fashion outing. Take a look!

Emily Ratajkowski

The fashionista walked the ramp for Versace in September last year and flaunted this biker-chic look. In the all-black attire, she made heads turn and grabbed eyeballs. You can recreate this look by pairing a mini leather skirt with a leather jacket. Don't forget to pair it with high-heeled boots and a super chic handbag.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Emily Ratajkowski

With a neat bun and a yellow clutch, the model styled her backless outfit like a pro. She paired it with red gladiators.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Emily Ratajkowski

For this look, the model paired a sheer bodysuit with a pair of brown trousers. She completed the look with a matching jacket.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Emily Ratajkowski

The diva, who is also an activist, entrepreneur and mom, wore this red Versace coat dress for an event in February 2020. To style it, she opted for a straight hairdo, soft glam makeup and diamond-studded jewellery.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Emily Ratajkowski

Ratajkowski wore this black co-ord set to Art Production Fund’s 2020 Gala. The event's dress code was "black-tie hole". The outfit can be styled with black pumps, waist chains and a matching clutch.

(Photograph: Others )

Emily Ratajkowski

For the 2020 Oscars, the diva wore this custom-made white co-ord set designed by Inamorata. In the slinky outfit, the model exposed acres of impossibly honed abs and orchestrated another headline-grabbing red-carpet moment.

(Photograph: Instagram )