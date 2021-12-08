Health benefits of internet's latest obsession -- Matcha

Unless you’re living under a rock, you’d know about everyone’s nutrition obsession -- Matcha tea. From health and fitness bloggers to everyone who’s keen about losing weight, almost everywhere around the world people have gotten hooked to the herbal green coloured tea powder.

Matcha literally means "powdered tea." When you order traditional green tea, components from the leaves get infused into the hot water, then the leaves are discarded. With matcha, you’re drinking the actual leaves which have been finely powdered and made into a solution.

Unlike traditional green tea, matcha preparation involves covering the tea plants with shade cloths before they’re harvested. This triggers the growth of leaves with better flavor and texture.

Matcha has several health benefits. Since it’s made from high-quality tea, and the whole leaves are ingested, it’s a more potent source of nutrients than regular green tea. Matcha has small amounts of vitamins and minerals and is rich in antioxidants called polyphenols.

It regulates blood sugar, reduces blood pressure and has anti-aging properties.

Interestingly, for all those who think that the tea doesn’t have caffeine are wrong. Because you’re consuming whole leaves in matcha, you may get three times as much caffeine than a cup of regular tea.

For those who haven’t tasted matcha yet -- it tastes strong and some say it has grass or spinach-like taste. Some people sweeten the matcha tea before drinking to make it palatable.

Also, matcha can be incorporated into meals. It can be used as an ingredient in both sweet and savory dishes. From matcha muffins, brownies, and puddings, to matcha soup, stir-frys, and even matcha guacamole, everything can be tried.