Halsey apologises for sharing a photo of her eating disorder: 'I had positive intentions'

Halsey has apologised to her fans after she shared a picture on Instagram that showed the effects of her eating disorder.

The 'Bad at Love' singer used the newly popular 'post a photo of'' prompt and asked fans what they wanted to see. When one said, "you at your lowest point," Halsey shared a topless mirror selfie and wrote, "TW: ED, ask for help," according to Just Jared. The image was later taken down.

On Monday, Dec. 28, the 26-year-old apologized on Twitter for the insensitive post.

She tweeted, "TW: disordered eating," adding, "I am very sorry for posting a photo of myself depicting my struggle with ED without a sufficient trigger warning."





TW: disordered eating



The musician continued, "I was very nervous to post it and didn't think properly. I had positive intentions. I would never want to harm someone who shares my struggle."





In another post, she explained that she's going to take some time off of social media to process everything. "with that being said im gonna log off now because this has turned into something I am not emotionally equipped to handle for the time being. I hope that's okay,"

Later this year, Halsey released her first book of poetry, titled I Would Leave Me If I Could, in which she discussed her heartbreaks, family relationships and accusations of domestic and sexual abuse. In one poem called "Stockholm Syndrome PT. I," the artist likened one romantic relationship to "a hostage situation."

As she put it, the book centers on "things I ruminate on, fixate, miss, cry, regret, re-live and overcome. I love being a weird popstar. But I'll always be a writer first and foremost."

While promoting the poetry, Halsey also shared the devastating reason why she creates music under a stage name instead of her birth name Ashley Nicolette Frangipane.

In an interview, Halsey said, "Me wanting to do this was so far fetched, and the fact that I changed my name in the process—I think I had the foresight to know that being me wasn't enough. I had to become somebody completely different. At the time, I felt that Ashley didn't deserve to be famous and successful because she wasn't that special, but if I made Halsey, maybe she could be."

The activist is notably outspoken about mental health, Black Lives Matter and the LGBTQ+ community. Over the summer, the "Without Me" singer showed her support for Kanye West as she opened up about her experience with bipolar disorder.



