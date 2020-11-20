Halsey on becoming a New York Times best-selling author:'I am in shock'

Halsey is now a New York Times best-selling author. The Grammy-nominated artist and Billboard chart-topping singer/songwriter had added another feather in her cap with her debut book.

'I Would Leave Me If I Could: A Collection of Poetry', that came out on Nov. 10, ranked No. 2 as of November 19 on The New York Times Best Sellers hardcover fiction list. The 26-year-old was in disbelief over her latest accolade but acknowledged the years of writing, crying and travelling that she endured getting to this moment.

“I woke up to discover that I am a New York Times Best Selling Author. I am kind of in shock,” she wrote on social media, along with a childhood picture of a young glasses-wearing Halsey (real name Ashley Nicolette Frangipane) doodling on her knee. “Accolades are sometimes based on weird algorithms and viral hits and luck. But sometimes they are based on a true human connection to the art.”

She continues, “The tiny girl who learned all her life lessons in novels, propped up on her elbows with a flashlight at night, thanks you. The teenager distracted through all her high school classes, writing short stories about great loves and world adventures, thanks you. The 20 year old huddled over her phone in her notes app, crying silently through a moment of weakness on the 200th airplane that year, thanks you. 26 year old me who has often seen my art populate because of a pretty outfit or a dating rumor, thanks you.”



Like her songs, Halsey’s collection of poetry takes readers through the highs and lows of her failed relationships, family ties, sexuality and bipolar disorder.



“This is faceless. I am not sexy, or loud, or charismatic for this art. I am sad, and frustrated with myself, and trying to decide which memories scald me the least to touch. Or perhaps which ones do the most. This is for you to find yourself in,” her lengthy tribute concluded. “I hope in your loneliness or sorrow you find a mirror in here. I hope you find a loving embrace. And if you don’t, I hope you at least think the cover looks pretty cool. Love always, Ash.”