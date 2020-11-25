The Weeknd to Selena Gomez: The royal snubs at 2021 Grammys
Grammy nominations were announced on Tuesday and threw in surprises and some notable snubs. The Weeknd , perhaps was one of the most shocking snubs of this year but he wasn't alone- these stars too didn't find a mention on the list. Take a look.
No one would have predicted that after winning several awards and topping charts for his album 'After Hours' , The Weeknd would not find a mention in the nomination list of 2021 Grammys. Not just his album but his hit single, 'Blinding Lights' was ignored in the record of the year category.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez may have scored her first No 1 on the Billboard 100 chart with 'Lose You to Love Me,' but the single found no mention in the Grammys list
(Photograph:Twitter)
Harry Styles
Harry Styles did get nominated in the best pop vocal album category for his album 'Fine Line', but Styles was completely snubbed in the four major categories. Styles earned nominations in three categories-including best pop vocal performance for his single 'Watermelon Sugar' and best music video for 'Adore You.'
(Photograph:Twitter)
Luke Combs
Another notable snub this year was that of Luke Combs for his album 'What You See Is What You Get'. The country musician's album won Album of the year at both the CMA Awards and Academy of Country Music Awards but was overlooked at the Grammys. The snub comes as a surprise as the album created quite a lot of buzz this year and became the first country album to spend multiple weeks at no 1 on the Billboard 200 in five years.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Travis Scott
Travis Scott’s 'Highest in the Room' was expected to find a mention in the record of the year was ignored by the Recording Academy.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Pop Smoke
Pop Smoke’s album 'Shoot for the Stars', 'Aim for the Moon' may have spent two weeks at No 1 on the Billboard chart but the rapper failed to receive a posthumous best new artist nomination.