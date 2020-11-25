The Weeknd to Selena Gomez: The royal snubs at 2021 Grammys

Luke Combs

Another notable snub this year was that of Luke Combs for his album 'What You See Is What You Get'. The country musician's album won Album of the year at both the CMA Awards and Academy of Country Music Awards but was overlooked at the Grammys. The snub comes as a surprise as the album created quite a lot of buzz this year and became the first country album to spend multiple weeks at no 1 on the Billboard 200 in five years.

(Photograph:Twitter)