Hailey Bieber on Justin Bieber mistreating her: It's the complete and utter opposite

Supermodel Hailey Bieber has finally addressed the rumors surrounding her marriage to Justin Bieber and said that she knows the truth.



In a recent interview with Demi Lovato on her show '4D With Demi Lovato', the model spoke about her marriage to Bieber and said that what they say about the pop star mistreating her is far from the truth.



"You have to know what the truth is behind everything. There's so many narratives that float around about me, about him, about us together," she shared. "There's one big fat narrative that goes around that's like, 'Justin is not nice to her and he mistreats her.' It's so far from the truth. It's the complete and utter opposite."

Hailey went on to say that her husband is extremely respectful towards her. "I really am lucky to say I'm with someone who is extremely respectful of me, who makes me feel special every single day. So when I see the opposite of that, I'm just like, 'Huh?' And everybody around who knows us personally would say the same thing," she said.



"If the lie is, 'They're miserable in their relationship.' Well, the truth is that we've literally never been more obsessed with each other and we have so much fun together," she added.



Hailey also said that Justin helps her stay calm during tough situations. "I think Justin does a very good job of reminding me because I have my low days where I'm like, 'This is too much and all the things people are saying, I can't take it today,'" she said. "Again, he'll come in and be like, 'Well, the truth is this, the truth is that you're good and you're secure and you're loved and all of your friends love you and your family loves you and I love you'," added the model.

"To be honest, he's my best friend, so sometimes you don't even have to say anything. Sometimes you can just be there," Hailey shared.



As for being called Justin Bieber's wife, Hailey has no qualms about carrying that title.



"When you marry someone that is really well known, you also accept that a lot of the time people are going to be like, 'Oh yeah, that's blah, blah blah's wife.' It doesn't bother me," she said. "It bothers me when people try to take it and flip it and be like, 'People wouldn't know who you were if you weren't his wife.' Because I disagree, I'm sorry, but I disagree... When we split up and we didn't talk for a very long time, I feel like I worked very hard to continue establishing who Hailey was and I still work to establish that... At the end of the day, it doesn't bother me when somebody's like, 'Oh, you're Justin's wife.' I'm like, 'Yeah, I'm Justin's wife!' Because where is the lie?" concluded Hailey Bieber.