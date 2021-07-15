Hailey Baldwin responds to husband Justin Bieber's viral yelling video: 'Don't feed into the negative bulls**t

Earlier this week, we had reported that a video of Justin Bieber supposedly yelling at wife Hailey Baldwin had gone viral on the internet. While fans had defended the singer, the couple maintained silence over the video until Wednesday when Baldwin took to Instagram to clear the air.



It seems, everything is fine between the Biebers.



Baldwin shut down claims that her husband was shouting at her in the video.



"Reminiscing on how amazing last weekend was," the 24-year-old model captioned a picture of her kissing her hubby on her Instagram Story on Wednesday. "Had the best time surrounded by so much love."



She also added, "Any other narrative floating around is beyond false. Don’t feed into the negative bulls–t peeps."



In the viral clip, Bieber and Baldwin were seen being escorted out of Las Vegas hotel moments after the singer performed with Diplo at a nightclub on Saturday night. Bieber could be seen having an animated conversation with Baldwin- which many termed as 'yelling'.



While some misconstrued his behaviour, there were others who spoke in his defense.



"He was on STRAIGHT adrenaline from performing," one fan wrote. "He wasn’t mad at Hailey and he wasn’t yelling at her. I hate how he’s always painted as the bad guy when he’s the furthest thing from it."



Beiber and Baldwin have been married since 2018.