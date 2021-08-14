Dua Lipa, Elton John's new track 'Cold Heart' is for the dancer in you!

Music sensations, Dua Lipa and Elton John, are an offbeat duo. But do they know how to create groovy music!



Their latest collaboration resulted in 'Cold Heart': a remix dance track that blends together a number of John's iconic songs including 'Rocket Man', 'Sacrifice', and 'Kiss The Bride'.



One day before the release, the pair took to Instagram to share a snippet of the track. In it, Elton John is on vocals, while Dua chimes in with the lyrics from 'Rocket Man'.



The teaser clip was accompanied by an video of the two wearing some fabulous from attires from their respective world-famous wardrobes.



Dua captioned, "I'm so excited!!!" while Elton John added, "Dua, I adore you, and it has been an incredible experience making this together. I can't wait for you all to hear it."

Elton John and Dua Lipa have pair performed together in the past for a special 'Bennie and the Jets' duet at Elton's AIDS Foundation Oscars preparty, and now this. 'Cold Heart' is seriously going to be one heck of a track to look forward to!