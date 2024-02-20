Decoding ‘Akaay’: The meaning of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s newborn son’s name

Star couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have announced the arrival of their second child — a baby boy. Keeping with the trend, the celebrity couple chose a rather unique name for their bundle of joy: 'Akaay'.

Abundant happiness

Announcing the good news on Instagram, the couple wrote, "With abundant happiness and our hearts all of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world!"

"We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka," they added.

'Akaay' name meaning

As expected, there's a lot of intrigue about the baby's name. The name 'Akaay' as per the internet has different meanings in different languages. Anushka and Virat, or Virushka as they're lovingly called, are yet to announce the origin of the name, but here are some guesses.

Akaay could be derived from the Hindi word 'kaya' or body. In Sanskrit language, the name Akaay means 'immortal' or something that doesn't decay.

It could also be a Turkish-originated name which means "Near a full moon or illuminating light of full moon or full moon".

Virushka

The couple tied the knot back in December 2017 in Italy. They welcomed their first child, a girl, 'Vamika' in January 2011. Vamika, which is also not that common, is another name for the Hindu goddess Durga.

Virat and Anushka were tight-lipped about the second pregnancy. However, it was mistakenly revealed by former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers on his official YouTube channel. He later released another video apologising for his "blunder".