Chris Ayres, American voice actor, dies at 56

Chris Ayres--a voice actor best known for playing Frieza in the 'Dragon Ball' series--has died at the age of 56.

Ayres has over 200 voiceover credits to his name, reports claim.

Ayres' girlfriend and fellow actor Krystal LaPorte shared the news of his demise on social media, writing on Twitter, "On October 18th at 8:40pm, my world went dark. Christopher Owen Ayres passed away peacefully, held close by his mother, brother, and girlfriend."

"Chris loved you all. How much he loved other people filled the vast majority of our conversations. To those of you who truly loved him back, thank you. To those of you who stayed in touch, checked on him, reminded him that he was so, so much more than his job, you were the fuel of his fight. You fed the dreams of a future that kept him going longer than any normal person could go," she continued.

Chris Ayres was diagnosed with end-stage cardio obstructive pulmonary disease back in 2017 and had since shared health updates on social media.

"I hope where you are, the first thing you did was take a long, deep breath with your perfect lungs and danced again," his girlfriend wrote in her post.

Ayres also lent his voice to other projects such as 'Maburaho', 'Black Butler', 'Sengoku Basara', 'Gantz', 'Tears to Tiara', 'Fairy Tail', 'Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt', among others.

read his girlfriend's complete post here: