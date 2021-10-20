'Shang-Chi' to finally release in Indian state of Maharashtra as theatres gear up to reopen

'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings', one of the most successful movies of Marvel Studios in recent times, is all set to finally release in theatres across the Indian state of Maharashtra on Friday (October 22).

The film has already released in other parts of India on September 2 except Maharashtra as theatres remained shut there owing to the pandemic.

Also read: Recording Academy commits to Grammy Awards inclusion rider

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film features Simu Liu, Tony Leung, Awkwafina, Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng with Michelle Yeoh in crucial roles.

'Shang-Chi' is the first Marvel movie with an Asian superhero as lead. The story is set after the events of 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019).

Also read: Opinion | 'Jashn-e-Outrage': India and its obsession with getting offended

A part of WION's review of the movie reads as, "... 'Shang-Chi' is visually stunning. The action sequences are so well choreographed and it makes Marvel's previous film's and its action sequences pale in comparison. It also beautifully merges the mysticism that Asia is known for into Marvel's superhero realm. The result is simply brilliant!"

Also read: M. Night Shyamalan to serve as jury president at Berlin Film Festival