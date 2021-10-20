Recording Academy commits to Grammy Awards inclusion rider

In a first, The Recording Academy that organises Grammy Awards annually, announced its decision to become the first major music award production to commit to the use of the contract addendums known as inclusion riders.

In a statement, The Academy said that the rider is “designed to be a robust tool to ensure equity and inclusion at every level during the production” of the 2022 Grammy Awards show.

“We were proud to work with a very diverse crew last year for the Grammy Awards,” said Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, in a statement, “and this is the culmination of a years-long effort to create a rider for the production of the Grammys. But this is only the beginning. We are committed to putting in the real work required to help create a pipeline of diverse talent and drastically change representation.”

The plan was initially announced in August and confirmed today.

Inclusion Riders are contract provisions that set forth a process for hiring and casting to expand and diversify the candidate pool. They encourage the hiring of qualified cast and crew who have been traditionally underrepresented in productions.

The Grammy Awards show is set for January 31, 2022.