BTS member Suga releases remix for their song with Coldplay 'My Universe'

BTS and Coldplay collaboration has swept the internet ever since it released. Now, BTS singer Suga has unveiled an amazing remix for the collaborative track ‘My Universe’.

The remix has Chris Martin’s voice with electric keyboard instrumental and simple beats. For those who love tropical mix, this remix if definitely for them.

On September 30, Coldplay unveiled the new song with BTS and shared the kind of chemistry the two have for each other.

Watch the remix track here:

Fans also got a treat when BIGHIT MUSIC had also released a short documentary that followed Chris Martin and BTS as they recorded the song together. In the docu film, Chris Martin went on about the respect he has for the group.

BTS will also be conducting their first offline concert in two years called ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ which will be taking place in LA from November 27-28 and December 1-2.