British Fashion Awards: Priyanka Chopra takes the fashion quotient high with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra looked her glam best as she put her best foot forward with husband Nick Jonas at the British Fashion Awards 2021 at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

The couple served us some adorable looks on the red carpet as Priyanka stunned us with her floral winter look. She chose a print-on-print attire while Nick chose a chic solid black suit set with red highlights.

Priyanka wore designer Richard Quinn’s label.

See her look for the night:

Priyanka layered the ensemble with a blazer carrying a flowing cape-like train, exaggerated shoulders and built-in gloves. The entire three-piece ensemble came covered in blue, yellow, orange and pink floral print on a black background. She accessorised it with a diamond necklace and earrings. Her hair was tied in a sleek top bun and some eye makeup.

Nick Jonas complemented his wife in an oversized black suit set featuring a notch lapel, double-breasted blazer and loose-fitted pants. He teamed the minimalist suit with a red round-neck top, matching pocket square, and bright red split-toe boots by Maison Margiela.

