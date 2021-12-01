Gotham Awards 2021: 'Squid Game' becomes first K-drama to win a major US award

Looks like Netflix’s much-in news K-drama series ‘Squid Game’ has become a darling of the awards too. In the recently held Gotham Awards 2021, Squid Game took home its first win -- Breakthrough Series- Long Format.

This is a first-of-its kind win for any Korean series.

The award was picked up by the series' creator and director Hwang Dong Hyuk as the annual ceremony took place on November 29 in Manhattan.

Squid Game actors Lee Jung Jae and Jung Ho Yeon were also in attendance.

At the Gotham Awards, Squid Game was nominated for Breakthrough Series- Over 40 minutes and Lee Jung Jae was nominated for Outstanding Performance in a New Series.

According to a report by the South Korean news outlet, Soompi, director Hwang Dong-hyuk while accepting the award, said, "When I wrote this script 12 years ago in 2009 I did my best but no one liked it – they said it was too violent, absurd, weird. It took less than 12 days [after release] to become the Number One show on the planet. If there’s a miracle, this is a miracle. It happened to me. The only thing I can say is thank you. Thank you for watching it, and thank you for loving it."

Meanwhile, Outstanding Performance in a New Series was taken home by Ethan Hawke for The Good Lord Bird and Thuso Mbedu for The Underground Railroad in a tie.

Squid Game is also up for Bingeworthy Show of the Year at the People's Choice Awards, which will be held next week on December 7.