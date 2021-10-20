Squid Game: Chinese bakery starts candy contest inspired from show

Everyone wants a piece of cake (read candy) off Netflix’s latest hot shot show ‘Squid Game’ that has taken over the internet and become a major buzzword. Among the memes and games that have inspired netizens to take up some challenge from the show and make it fun, there is news that a Beijing bakery has started a candy contest based on Squid Game.

A Beijing bakery has introduced a new challenge for customers to make this candy from 'Squid Game' -- the one we saw participants make shapes out of in one of the challenges. While those who lost were killed off in the South Korean series, there won’t be any such punishment at the bakery.

The candy has now become popular as Dalgona candy as it looks like it’s made out of coffee and sugar. It is actually made by melting sugar and adding baking soda to create a hard treat.

The Chinese bakery has started the contest that will cost $9. The idea is to make the candy from scratch in under 10 minutes and carve them out into various shapes. The last stage of the creation is especially tricky since the mixture sets quickly and becomes prone to cracking.

The Chinese bakery's owner, Hao Jing, is herself a big fan of 'Squid Game'. In an interview to Reuters, she said, "Our customers are mainly young people and young people make up many of this show's fans."

Meanwhile, Netflix has reported billion-dollar profits and booming subscriber growth Tuesday that beat forecasts as global hits like Squid Game drew viewers in droves. Squid Game became Netflix's biggest show ever, watched by a "mind-boggling" 142 million households in the four weeks after its release in mid-September, executives said.

