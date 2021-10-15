Viral: Mumbai Police has done it again and this time with 'Squid Game'; Watch

Netflix recently released the Korean series 'Squid Game' and it had been creating a lot of buzz since. Now, Mumbai police has given a spin and added their own version of ‘Red Light, Green Light’ to the game.



The popular survival drama series sees players participating in which a giant robotic doll says, ‘Red light, Green Light’, to the contestants. If the player moves after she says ‘red light’, they immediately get eliminated and are shot down.

Mumbai Police, who is known for hopping on the latest internet trend, again took to their Twitter handle and has once again impressed netizens with its creativity.

Following the same concept, they dropped the video encouraging the public to follow traffic rules. Sharing the video, the police department wrote: "You are the "frontman'' of your "game'' on the road: you can save yourself from getting eliminated. Stop at red lights."



In the video, first we see a scene from the game show, which ends by showcasing a road accident of a car crash.

The post has since gone viral and netizens upon seeing the clip went gaga over it. While one user called them 'Pro', another wrote, ''Always topical !!''



The nine-part thriller, in which cash-strapped contestants play childhood games with deadly consequences in a bid to win 45.6 billion won ($38 million), has become a worldwide sensation for Netflix since its launch less than a month ago.



"Squid Game has officially reached 111 million fans — making it our biggest series launch ever!" Netflix posted on Twitter.