Brian Travers, UB40's sax player, dies after three-year long cancer battle

British band UB40's sax player and songwriter Brian Travers has died after a three-year battle with cancer.



The 62-year-old founding member of Birmingham’s world-famous reggae band died peacefully at his home in Moseley surrounded by his family yesterday evening (Sunday, 22nd August).



Brian formed UB40 in 1978 with his bandmates from various schools across Birmingham, choosing their name as a reference to a form issued to people claiming unemployment benefits at the time.

Having scored over 50 UK hits, including Red Red Wine and Can’t Help Falling In Love With You, and sold 100 million albums worldwide, UB40 are recognised as one of the country’s most successful bands.



Brian’s last performance with UB40 took place at the band’s hometown concert at Arena Birmingham on 21st Dec 2019.

A statement on behalf of UB40 said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our comrade, brother, founding UB40 member and musical legend, Brian David Travers. Brian passed away yesterday evening after a long and heroic battle with cancer. Our thoughts are with Brian’s wife Lesley, his daughter Lisa and son Jamie. We are all devastated by this news and ask that you respect the family’s need for privacy at this time.”