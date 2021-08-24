Beyoncé wears historic 128.54-Carat diamond, Jay-Z joins in

In a recent capaign for a major jewlery brand, international pop star Beyoncé wears a historic 128.54-Carat diamond. The theme for the same is great modern love--About Love--and the singer-performer's musician husband, Jay Z, has joined her for celebrting their decades of togetherness.



"Beyoncé and JAY-Z are the epitome of the modern love story. As a brand that has always stood for love, strength and self-expression, we could not think of a more iconic couple that better represents Tiffany's values. We are honored to have the Carters as a part of the Tiffany family," Tiffany & Co.'s executive Vice President Alexandre Arnault reportedly said.



Beyoncé wearing the yellow-hued diamond has been shown to the public for the very first time and it is wow!



Reportedly, the historic diamond was unearthed in 1877 from the Kimberley Mines in South Africa and is one of the largest gemstone discoveries of the 19th century.



It is said that Tiffany & Co. founder Charles Lewis Tiffany purchased the diamond in 1878.