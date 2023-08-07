Bella Hadid has been sick for 15 years, details her struggle with Lyme disease

Bella Hadid is opening up about her long “painful” struggle with Lyme disease. The supermodel who’s often called the most “beautiful person” in the world according to science, thanks to her European-Middle Eastern lineage has not had it easy in many years owing to poor health. Thanking her fans and family for supporting her through these years, Bella wrote on Instagram: “The little me that suffered would be so proud of grown me for not giving up on myself🫶🏼,” with photos of self from hospitals.

In her post, she first thanked her mom, Yolanda Hadid, “for keeping all of my medical records, sticking by me , never leaving my side, protecting, supporting , but most of all, believing me through all of this.” Yolanda Hadid herself suffered from Lyme. She was diagnosed while filming Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2012.

Check out her post here:

Bella Hadid details her struggle with Lyme disease

In her post, she explained how her health took for the worse since contracting Lyme and how the symptoms have taken a toll “in ways” she can’t “really explain.” “To be that sad and sick with the most blessings/privilege/opportunity/love around me was quite possibly the most confusing thing ever,” she wrote before confirming that she is “okay and you do not have to worry.”

Despite the illness, Bella Hadid pointed out that still “wouldn’t change anything for the world” and would “go through all of this again” because it has ultimately made her who she is to this day.

Bella is ready to bounce back but she's giving herself a complete rest

Bella Hadid has been ill for 15 years now as she called it “almost 15 years of invisible suffering”. Not someone who would take a beating and fall, she added, “I tried to pick the most positive pictures I could because as painful as this experience was, the outcome was the most enlightening experience of my life filled with new friends, new visions and a new brain.”

She concluded, “I’ll be back when I’m ready, I miss you all so much, I love you all so much.”

In July, the model revealed she was taking time off due to a flare-up in her Lyme disease, which had forced her to get daily treatment for the last four months. Soon after, she ended her two-year relationship with Marc Kalman.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.