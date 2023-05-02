Barbie's new Anna May Wong doll is a tribute to Asian-Americans | AAPI Heritage Month

To mark Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, which is observed in the United States during the month of May, Mattel unveiled the Anna May Wong Barbie doll on Monday. Featuring the Asian American Hollywood trailblazer's trademark bangs, eyebrows and well-manicured nails, the doll sported a red gown with a shiny golden dragon design and cape, inspired by her appearance in the 1934 movie Limehouse Blues.

A video was also shared on Barbie's official Instagram handle with a note, which read, "Never settle for less than centre stage The #Barbie Inspiring Women series is proud to spotlight the courageous life and legacy of Anna May Wong, widely considered the first Chinese American movie star. Earning her first leading role at age 17, she founded her own production company at 19 after growing frustrated at being typecast or sidelined as a supporting character.​"

"#AnnaMayWong changed the course of Asian representation in Hollywood and left an indelible stamp on audiences around the globe, paving the way for generations of girls to dream bigger than ever before. #AAPIHeritageMonth," the note further read. Check it out below! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbie (@barbie) In the comment section, a netizen wrote, "I hope everyone has a chance to learn more about her. She was an amazing pioneer for women in film production, in both documentary and fictional genres." Another commented, "She's stunning! As an Asian woman, it's so empowering to see representation. When can she be purchased?" And, one penned, "Cannot wait to add her to my collection! Fabulous love her! & her films! Such an icon and such a classy lady! @barbie."

The latest doll from Barbie is part of their "Inspiring Women" series, which features dolls of several pioneering women like aviator Amelia Earhart and artist Frida Kahlo. Who was Anna May Wong? Wong is regarded as Hollywood's first Chinese-American star. Her decades-long career in motion pictures, television and theatre came at a time of widespread racism. She is also the first Asian American to feature on US currency. A quarter-dollar coin featuring a close-up image of Wong's chin resting on her hand started circulating in 2022.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE