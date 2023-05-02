Met Gala 2023 highlights: Naomi Campbell dons rare saree-inspired archival Chanel gown

Supermodel and Karl Lagerfeld's showstopper Naomi Campbell dedicated her 2023 Met Gala look to the saree, also spelt as sari, which is a women's garment worn in the Indian subcontinent. Campbell, who was one of the most favoured models of the iconic German-born designer, picked a rare Chanel archival gown for her 16th appearance at the annual fashion gala, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The night was extra special for the 52-year-old because this year's Met Gala theme was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty".

To pay homage to her recent collaboration with the Indian subcontinent, Campbell donned a salmon pink saree-inspired gown from Chanel's spring/summer 2010 couture collection. The ensemble featured a metallic blouse with silver embroidered trimmings creeping up the bodice. To accentuate the look, she opted for silver arm cuffs and matching earrings. For her hairdo, she picked her signature poker-straight hair and went for a dewy makeup look with metallic pink highlights.

Check out the photos below! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Met Gala 2023 (@metgalaofficial) In the comment section, a netizen wrote, "Hands down. Best Met look I saw so far." Another commented, "Screaming in my room. You go girl!," while one penned, "Serving it well. Saree was the perfect choice."

Campbell graced the cover of Vogue India's March-April cover. "I've always wanted to shoot for Vogue India," the supermodel told the publication. The catwalk icon walked for Sabyasachi in a saree back in 2009 and she has taken several trips to the country.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt made her Met Gala debut this year. She wore a pearl white embellished Prabal Gurung gown. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas twinned in black Valentino ensembles and shelled out major couple goals.

Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at the age of 85, spent decades creating clothes for some of the biggest luxury brands including Balmain, Patou, Chloe, Fendi and Chanel in addition to his own namesake label. He left a lasting impact on the fashion industry with his designs and creations.

