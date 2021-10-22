Actor-dancer Sudhaa Chandran writes to PM Modi for being stopped at airport

Actress and renowned Bharatanatyam dancer Sudhaa Chandran is in the news after she tagged Indian PM Narendra Modi for help after she was stopped by the airport authorities for her prosthetic foot.

She asked for the issuance of a specific card to senior citizens like herself so that she can avoid being “grilled” by the airport authorities.

Sudhaa Chandran had lost her leg in an accident but returned to dancing and acting using a prosthetic foot.

In her post, Sudhaa wrote that it “hurts” to get “grilled each time” as airport authorities conduct an "ETD (Explosive Trace Detector) for her artificial limb”.

She wrote, "Good evening, this is a very personal note that I want to tell to our dear Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, this is an appeal to the central government, I am Sudhaa Chandran, an actress and dancer by profession, who has danced with an artificial limb and created history and made my country very proud of me. But every time that I go on my professional visits, each time, am stopped at the airport and when I request them at the security, to the CISF officers that please do an ETD (Explosive Trace Detector) for my artificial limb, they still want me to remove my artificial limb and show it to them. Is this humanly possible, Modi ji? Is this what our country is talking about? Is this the respect that a woman gives to another woman in our society? It is my humble request to you Modi ji that please give senior citizens a card that says they are senior citizen."

She added, "Totally hurt... each time going through this grill is very very hurting....hope my message reaches the state and central government authorities....and expecting a prompt action."

Sudhaa Chandran is known for her performances in TV shows like ‘Kaahin Kissii Roz’ and all seasons of ‘Naagin’.