'Ramayan' actor Chandrakant Pandya aka Nishad Raj dead at 72

Ramayan actor Chandarakant Pandya no more. He was 72.

The actor was most famously known for playing the role of Nishad Raj in the mythological show ‘Ramayan’. Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan rose him to fame as Lord Rama’s childhood friend Nishad.

After the news of his death came out, his colleague, actress Dipika Chikhlia who played Sita on the show, shared the sad news on her profile. Dipika wrote, “#RIP Chandrakant Pandya – Nishad Raj of Ramayan”.

According to reports, Chandrakant Pandya was suffering from several health ailments.

Chandrakant Pandya, in his life, featured in several movies -- ‘Prem Lagna’, ‘Pyar Ho Gaya’, ‘Parivaar Na Pankhi’, ‘Hote Hote Pyar Hogaya’, and ‘Chundadi Ni Laaj’. His 2017 release includes the Gujarati drama movie ‘Samay Chakra’. He got his first break in the Gujarati film 'Kadu Makrani'.

A few days ago Ramayan actor Arvind Trivedi, who played the role of Ravan, had also passed away.

