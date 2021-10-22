Freida Pinto shares pics with husband Cory Tran, a year after wedding

Actress Freida Pinto married beau Cory Tran last year and kept mum about it for a long time before it was finally revealed on The Kelly Clarkson Show. A hush-hush wedding, Freida and Cory tied the knot during the lockdown in California last year at a Honda Centre.

As the news came out on the show, Freida has now taken to social media to share some intimate pics of the couple and confirmed the news. She wrote, "Yes, yes, it's true. One year ago I married this gorgeous man of my dreams. No, we were not keeping it a secret or anything. We were simply just enjoying life and happily shared the news with anyone who asked.”

“Cory and I believe so much in balancing spontaneity with just the right amount of planning. One day it felt so right and so genuinely aligned that we decided we wanted to make it official. This felt so special and fun and let's be honest... it reflected the time in our world just perfectly! The Honda centre has a whole new meaning in our lives now."

See the pictures here:

The actress is now expecting her first child with Cory.

Freida Pinto rose to fame with her role in ‘The Slumdog Millionaire’ that did Oscars rounds, the year of its release. She has featured in films like ‘Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes’, ‘Immortals’, ‘Trishna’, ‘Love Sonia’ and the Netflix movie ‘Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle’. She also starred in ‘Love, Wedding, Repeat’ and ‘Hillbilly Elegy’.