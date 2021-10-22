Warner Bros. 'Dune' leaked online in HD quality on piracy sites

Bad news for Warner Bros. Pictures latest release ‘Dune’ as piracy strikes the film.

The sci-fi film was leaked in a high quality version on several piracy websites, days before the American release. Confirmed by Variety, at least three major illegal streaming sites are currently hosting HD quality streaming copies of the $160 million film ‘Dune’. These sites are also hosting the films complete with English, Danish, Spanish and Arabic subtitles.

Subsequently, netizens have made copies of the film and are now hosting and sharing copies on other torrent sites worsening the situation for Dune makers.

There are also reports that since Dune is a science fiction, computer leakers could be prime audience, hence this could strike the box office returns of the film on the whole.

Previously, ‘Black Widow’ and ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ suffered something similar in recent times.

‘Dune’ released on HBO Max on October 21. It coincided with the theatrical release date.