3 things you must do during Stress Awareness Month

April is Stress Awareness Month! Don't confuse it with International Stress Awareness Day, which is observed every year on the first Wednesday of November.

The month is dedicated to raising awareness about the causes and cures of our modern-day stress epidemic. Health professionals consider it a time to recognise the importance of managing stress and promoting mental health.

During these 31 days, people are encouraged to pay special attention to how they can remain stress-free throughout their workday. And, they are advised to do these three things to make the most of Stress Awareness Month.

Five-minute mindful meditation every day Work stress awareness plan Ecotherapy

Five-minute mindful meditation every day

Mindfulness meditation is a research-proven way to reduce stress and it can improve both mental and physical health. According to several psychologists, mindfulness meditation changes our brain and biology in positive ways, improving overall well-being.

Every day, take out 5 to 15 minutes to see a guided mindfulness meditation video on apps or YouTube. If you want to see a professional, look for mindfulness-based therapies. I would recommend that you download a meditation app and look for a guided meditation that works best for you.

Work stress awareness plan

According to experts, a stress awareness plan keeps work stress at bay. It involves taking short breaks during stressful schedules to mitigate stress and ensure maximum output. These short work breaks don't just lead to higher job engagement and performance but also better sleep, increased immunity, improved digestion, lower blood pressure, and increased emotional well-being. Research conducted by scientists at North Carolina State University shows the value of "Microbreaks". It recommends five minutes of stretching, walking up and down stairs, gazing out a window at nature, or snacking during workdays.

Ecotherapy

Nature therapy, also known as ecotherapy, is the practice of being in nature to boost growth and healing. The therapeutic treatment involves doing outdoor activities in nature to relieve stress and improve mental well-being. From taking a walk in the forest to spending an afternoon on the beach, ecotherapy involves going out and connecting with nature and recognising the positive impact of the same.

