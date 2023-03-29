Exclusive: Can you use scrub if you have active acne? Dermatologist answers

Human skin recycles naturally every 28-30 days. As we age, the recycling rate is altered leading to the accumulation of dead skin. Experts say that scrubbing and exfoliation work great for people who want to get rid of dead skin, however, it should only be done once in ten days.

When it comes to acne-prone skin or individuals with active acne, scrubbing your skin can be extremely harmful if done excessively or inappropriately. Thus, it's important to do it correctly to avoid causing further damage to your skin, says Dr Sonali Kohli, Consultant Dermatologist and Venereologist, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre.

Undermentioned few tips can be helpful:-

1. Use a gentle, non-comedogenic cleanser: Choose a cleanser that is specifically designed for acne-prone skin and does not contain harsh chemicals or abrasive ingredients.

2. Be gentle: Avoid using too much pressure when scrubbing your skin, as this can cause irritation and inflammation. Instead, use gentle circular motions with your fingertips.

3. Don't overdo it: Excessive scrubbing can strip your skin of its natural oils, which can make acne worse. Aim to exfoliate no more than two or three times a week.

4. Avoid using scrubs with large particles: Scrubs that contain large particles, such as walnut shells or apricot kernels, can cause micro-tears in the skin, which can lead to infection and further breakouts.

5. Moisturise: After exfoliating, be sure to moisturise your skin to help restore its natural moisture balance and prevent further irritation.

Remember, there is no single solution that works for everyone when it comes to treating acne. If your acne is severe or persistent, it's always best to consult a dermatologist for personalised advice and treatment options.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only. Always consult your doctor or a professional healthcare provider if you have any specific questions about any medical matter.

