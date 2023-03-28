Exclusive: 7 worst skincare advice, according to renowned dermatologist

We all have that one aunt who gives us the weirdest skincare hacks, claiming they will work wonders on our rough, dry and dull skin. Then there're a million websites that list dozens of skincare and beauty hacks without any backing from an expert. We are simply dealing with content saturation, where the best advice gets buried within search results in an overcrowded niche. So, who should we listen to? Simple! We should listen to experts who spend thousands of hours studying a particular topic or field.

And, to get you the best expert advice, we spoke to a skincare specialist who happily shared her secrets with us.

In an exclusive conversation with WION, Dr Sonali Kohli, Consultant Dermatologist and Venereologist, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre, shared seven worst skincare advice one should steer clear of.

Using lemon juice on your face Scrubbing your face with baking soda Using toothpaste to treat acne Not using sunscreen Over-exfoliating Using too many products at once Using hot water to wash your face

Using lemon juice on your face: Lemon juice is often touted as a natural remedy for acne and dark spots, but it can actually do more harm than good. Lemon juice is highly acidic, and applying it to your skin can cause irritation, redness, and even chemical burns.

Scrubbing your face with baking soda: Baking soda is often recommended as a natural exfoliant, but it can be too harsh for your skin. Scrubbing your face with baking soda can cause micro-tears in your skin, which can lead to inflammation, redness, and even acne.

Using toothpaste to treat acne: While toothpaste can help dry out a pimple, it can also irritate your skin and make the problem worse. Toothpaste contains ingredients like baking soda, hydrogen peroxide, and alcohol, which can dry out your skin and cause redness and peeling.

Not using sunscreen: Sunscreen is essential for protecting your skin from the harmful effects of UV rays. Skipping sunscreen can lead to premature ageing, dark spots, and an increased risk of skin cancer.

Over-exfoliating: Exfoliating is important for removing dead skin cells and keeping your skin looking fresh and bright, but over-exfoliating can be damaging. Too much exfoliation can strip your skin of its natural oils and cause irritation and inflammation.

Using too many products at once: It's tempting to try out every new skincare product that hits the market, but using too many products at once can overwhelm your skin. Layering too many products can cause irritation, breakouts, and even allergic reactions.

Using hot water to wash your face: Hot water can feel soothing on your skin, but it can also strip your skin of its natural oils and cause dryness and irritation. Stick to lukewarm water when washing your face to avoid damaging your skin.

