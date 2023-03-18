World Oral Health Day 2023: Dentist says chocolates aren't the only culprits | Exclusive

Oral diseases affect more than 3.5 billion people worldwide, according to the World Health Organization. Poor oral hygiene, increased intake of foods with high sugar content, poor access to oral health care services, poor lifestyle, smoking and alcohol are just some of the factors that affect our oral health. The most common dental problems are gingivitis, dental caries, and periodontitis. Cavities, also called dental caries and tooth decay, can cause pain, infection, and sometimes even tooth loss. It occurs when plaque forms on the tooth's surface and bacteria in the mouth make acids that attack the enamel.

Sugary food items like chocolates and candies have long been blamed for tooth decay, but a 2021 research paper titled The Impact of Carbohydrate Quality on Dental Plaque pH: Does the Glycemic Index of Starchy Foods Matter for Dental Health? suggests that complex carbohydrates are the real culprit. The study has found that diets high in complex carbohydrates can increase the risk of tooth decay, while diets low in complex carbohydrates and high in proteins and fats can help prevent tooth decay. This is mainly because proteins and fats are broken down differently in the body and do not provide the same food source for the bacteria that cause tooth decay.

Overall, the research suggests that complex carbohydrates, rather than sugary food items like chocolates, may be the primary cause of tooth decay. On World Oral Health Day, which is celebrated on March 20 every year, let's learn more about oral hygiene and health!

Speaking exclusively to WION, Dr Pratibha Mahajan, Oral & Maxillo-Facial Surgeon at Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre, shared the following:

All types of food affect dental health. Unlike complex carbohydrates, proteins and fats are low-risk foods for dental health due to their non-acidic and non-sticky nature. Apart from the amino acids, animal proteins contain phosphorus which is vital in improving the strength of teeth and jaws.

Sugary food items like chocolates have long been associated with tooth decay in the past due to their high sugar content and sticky nature. But they are not the only culprit. They're actually not all that bad for your teeth, provided that you eat them in moderation and follow a regular oral hygiene routine. Dark chocolates can even help you avoid cavities due to their antioxidant-rich nature.

"How we eat" plays a bigger role than "what we eat", in terms of our oral health. Frequent snacking must be avoided to prevent tooth decay. Nibbling over sweets and sipping sugary or acidic beverages, especially in between meals, should be completely avoided.

"Thorough brushing of teeth at least twice a day, gargling thoroughly after every meal, eating fibre-rich food, drinking a lot of water and avoiding acidic pH developing in saliva are some other tips you must keep in mind for improved oral health," concluded Dr Mahajan.

