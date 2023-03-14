Fitness coach shares tips to combat obesity and aid weight loss

Obesity is a lifestyle disorder, not a disease! And, this lifestyle disorder emerges from the choices we make in terms of what we consume and how much we exercise. It is a major challenge for millennials and is ranked among one of the primary causes of preventable deaths across the world. Surprisingly, obesity didn't exist 50 years ago, presumably because people at the time led more active lives, and did not have access to high-calorie, processed foods.

Before we check out some tips to manage our body weight, let's decode the primary causes of obesity!

One of the primary reasons the current generation is dealing with obesity is the absence of physical activity on a day-to-day basis. People have become increasingly lethargic and lazy.

Another major cause for a considerable surge in obesity rates is unorganised eating habits. There isn't adequate awareness about the nutritive value of the meals we consume, and individuals usually eat without considering the effects on their health.

Today, people consume more calories than their body requirements, which results in weight gain and gradual obesity.

Despite the significant challenges our lifestyle and obesity pose to our health, we can transform our lives with some simple strategies. Aminder Singh, Fitness Guru and founder of Team Aminder, spoke to IANS and revealed the following:

Keep your calorie intake in check

To combat obesity, our calorie intake should be proportional to our physical activity. If we lead a more active lifestyle, we must consume meals that are nutritious and healthy. A healthy lifestyle is built on two main pillars - good nutrition and proper exercise. Disregarding either of these pillars will negatively influence your health.

Aim for natural weight loss

Look for natural weight loss strategies rather than opting for cosmetic surgeries such as liposuction. While these surgeries yield quick results, they can be detrimental in the long run. So, try to focus on weight loss techniques that are sustainable and healthy.

Look for a proficient fitness coach

Another important element of combating obesity is choosing a fitness coach who has the required knowledge and expertise. It is also crucial to understand the difference between a trainer and a teacher. While many claims to be fitness coaches, they lack the essential qualifications and experience. Hence it gets pivotal to shortlist a coach who possesses the necessary experience to direct you on the right path.

Make sustainable changes in your lifestyle

An efficacious method to fight obesity is to enlighten yourself about the significance of healthy living. We need to be conscious of the nutritional value of the food we consume and comprehend the impact of our choices on our health.

"A result-yielding strategy here would be to make short, sustainable changes in our lifestyle. For instance, we can begin by making minor changes in our diet, like lowering the intake of high-calorie, processed foods and increasing the consumption of fruits and vegetables. We can also begin by including more physical activity into our daily routine, such as walking or cycling to workplaces. By encouraging healthy lifestyles and making healthy choices easier, we can prevent and address obesity, enhance overall health outcomes, and lessen the burden on healthcare frameworks," the fitness coach shared.