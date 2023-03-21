Exclusive | 5 dermatologist-approved treatments to get rid of stretch marks

Let's face it! The reason why most of us ladies don't wear bikinis or low-rise pants is none other than nasty-looking stretch marks. Even though we want to live our Bollywood fantasy on beaches like our favourite stars, we just can't because of the off-colour scarring on our abdomen, thighs, hips, breasts, and upper arms which is medically called striae or striae distensae. In this quick beauty guide, we will discuss five dermatologically-approved treatments for stretch marks so that you can flaunt your curves on your next beach outing like no other.

Stretch marks are caused primarily due to loss or breakdown of collagen and elastin bonds in our skin. They are a type of skin scarring that occurs when the skin stretches or shrinks rapidly. This is often seen during periods of growth spurts, weight gain or weight loss due to diets or excessive workouts, and often during and post pregnancy.

Stretch marks typically appear as thin, red or purple lines on the skin in the beginning, and over time, they may fade to a white colour. While they are not harmful or medically concerning, many people may feel self-conscious about their appearance due to the marks. If you, too, are concerned about those asymmetrical lines on your body, fret not, as there're several treatments out there.

Several factors increase the risk of developing stretch marks, including genetics, hormonal changes, rapid weight gain or loss, and certain medical conditions. While there is no assured way to prevent stretch marks from forming, maintaining a healthy weight, staying hydrated, and nourishing the skin with moisturisers may help reduce the likelihood of developing stretch marks.

Speaking exclusively to WION, Dr Sonali Kohli, Consultant Dermatologist and Venereologist, Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre, spoke about five treatments she recommends for stretch marks.

"There are various treatments available in the market to help reduce the appearance of stretch marks, such as topical creams, laser therapy, micro-needling, chemical peels, and platelet-rich plasma therapy. It's best to consult with a dermatologist to determine the best course of treatment for your individual needs," says Dr Kohli.

1. Topical Retinoids: Retinoids, a derivative of vitamin A, are commonly used to treat stretch marks. These creams and gels help stimulate collagen production and improve the appearance of stretch marks over time.

2. Laser Therapy: Fractional laser therapy is a popular treatment for stretch marks. The laser works by stimulating collagen production.

3. Micro-needling: Micro-needling involves using a small handheld device with tiny needles to create micro-injuries in the skin. This triggers the body's natural healing response, leading to increased collagen production and improved skin texture.

4. Chemical Peels: Chemical peels involve the application of a chemical solution to the skin to remove the top layer of damaged skin cells.

5. Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) Therapy: PRP therapy involves injecting platelet-rich plasma into the skin to promote collagen production and improve skin texture. This treatment has shown promising results in improving the appearance of stretch marks.

