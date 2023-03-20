World Oral Health Day 2023: Doctor says salt water gargles significantly improves your oral health | Exclusive

2023 World Oral Health Day: Toss those alcohol-based mouthwashes into the bin because with just two things - water and salt - you can improve your overall oral hygiene. Don't believe us? Listen to the experts yourself and make conscious lifestyle changes.

While using alcohol-based mouthwashes can be useful in killing bacteria, they often cause irritation in the mucus membranes and gums since alcohol has a drying effect, which isn't good for your mouth. Experts suggest supplementing your oral hygiene routine with a salt water rinse, which is completely natural and has multiple benefits.

In an exclusive conversation with WION, Dr Pratibha Mahajan, Oral & Maxillo-Facial Surgeon at Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre, shared how salt water gargling can be effective in improving overall gum and dental health.

"In India, gargling has been a habit followed even by our ancestors. Rinsing with water after a meal is instrumental in maintaining oral hygiene on a regular basis," says Dr Pratibha.

Salt water gargling is often advised by doctors when we are suffering from a sore throat or bleeding gums. It is an easy, simple, inexpensive and age-old home remedy that works wonders for your oral health. Most importantly, the doctor says it does not have any side effects. Moreover, several research papers suggest that salt water gargles can help treat mild oral health issues.

Benefits of salt water gargling, according to the doctor

Helps neutralize acids in the throat that is produced by bacteria

Helps maintain a healthy pH balance, which prevents the growth of unwanted bacteria

Helps remove mucus build-up in your respiratory tract and nasal cavity

Reduces inflammation and relieves pain in the throat

Reduce the risk of developing an upper respiratory tract infection

Gives relief from tonsillitis

Flushes out oral bacteria, which leads to bad breath

Gives relief from bleeding and swollen gums

Reduces risk of developing gingivitis

Helps cure mouth ulcers

"Daily gargling helps prevent cavities and is also known to improve gum health. Cavities usually form when food particles remain on the tooth surface for a long time. But, always remember, gargling can help improve overall oral health, but it cannot replace daily brushing and flossing," said Dr Pratibha.

The doctor added, "Thorough brushing of teeth at least twice a day, gargling thoroughly after every meal, eating fibre-rich food, drinking a lot of water and avoiding acidic pH developing in saliva are some other tips you must keep in mind for improved oral health."

Common salt water gargling queries answered by the doctor

Is gargling safe for children below 5 years of age?

Yes, gargling is safe for children below 5 years of age. But, you must ensure that the water is not too warm or too salty. Baby teeth are more susceptible to tooth decay so you should encourage this habit in your toddler.

Can gargling also be effective in improving dental and gum health?

Yes, gargling is also effective in improving gum and dental health. Salt water gargling and mouthwash help stop bacterial growth. It also helps reduce plaque and inflammation. They're also effective in fighting bad breath. Dentists often recommend gargling after tooth extraction for faster healing of wounds and maintaining oral hygiene.

How many times a day one can gargle for effective results?

One should gargle with plain water or salt water after every meal. In the case of tooth extraction, it is recommended to gargle twice a day.

Can other elements be added to it?

Yes, with salt, you can also add mouthwash to water.

Other than oral health problems, can gargling help cure any other disease?

Yes, salt water gargling also helps ease pain and inflammation from a sore throat. It also helps with mucus buildup in the respiratory tract and nasal cavity.

How to properly gargle with salt water

Take half a teaspoon of table salt and add it to a cup of warm water. Stir until it dissolves completely. Take a big sip of the salt water and hold it in your mouth. Tilt your head back, gargle for about 30 seconds, and then spit it out. Repeat the same process until you finish the whole cup.

