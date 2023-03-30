Summer skincare routine for those living in hot cities like Delhi, Mumbai: Don't miss tips from dermatologist

Summers have arrived! And, our urge to hit the beach in a teeny-tiny bikini is growing with each passing day. But, harsh sun rays and hot temperatures could be a reason for you to cancel your plans. If you want to enjoy yourself to the fullest even in the hottest climate, you must take proper precautions and follow a proper summer skincare regime, according to experts.

Summer season can be particularly harsh on the skin due to the heat, humidity, and increased sun exposure. Dehydration is a major issue for most of us as increasing temperatures make the body sweat. It makes your skin look dull and dry and may even cause wrinkles to appear.

Then some people end up getting heat rashes and sunburn due to excessive exposure to sunlight, which damages the skin and leads to premature ageing. Sunburn can also increase the risk of skin cancer. Long-term exposure to hot temperatures and UV radiation is known to cause premature ageing, including wrinkles, age spots, and sagging skin.

To prevent these skin conditions from occurring, it is important to protect the skin from excessive sun exposure, stay hydrated, and keep the skin clean and dry in hot and humid conditions.

Speaking exclusively to WION, Dr Sonali Kohli, Consultant Dermatologist and Venereologist, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre, shared the following:

Important skincare tips you must remember during the summer months!

Sunscreens with SPF and broad spectrum coverage should be used daily. If outside exposure is more than three hours, it should be reapplied.

Use of topical and oral antioxidants should be encouraged.

Ascorbic acid-based serums can be used but only prescribed by dermatologists as they do not suit everyone.

Skin-soothing agents and moisturisers containing ceramides should be encouraged to help prevent dehydration of the skin by water loss into the environment.

Avoid using AHA and retinol during the day as they can increase photosensitivity.

Mineral-based makeup and gel formulations are encouraged during summer to prevent skin clogging with excessive sweating.

Incorporating the usage of micellar water prior to cleansing is encouraged to help get rid of dust and grime from the skin and maintain healthy skin PH.

Drinking enough water and having a healthy nutritious diet are mandatory to ensure radiant skin.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only. Always consult your doctor or a professional healthcare provider if you have any specific questions about any medical matter.

