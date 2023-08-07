7 fitness lessons to learn from celebrity fitness coach Yash Birla

Being fit is often considered the elixir of life, which is why there are so many fitness tips available on the internet. Yash Birla, a fitness icon, believes that to be a successful person in life it is essential to be both physically and mentally healthy. Additionally, being fit helps you to adopt an optimistic outlook on life, in general.

Speaking exclusively to WION, Yash Birla said, "But attaining and maintaining health calls for a sustained commitment to a nutritious diet, regular exercise, rest, water, and emotional control. It can be intimidating to put a lot of effort into your fitness journey at first. However, we must all begin somewhere."

In order to help you become a fitness enthusiast or, as Gen Z would say, a pro, he happily shared his top seven fitness lessons with WION. These tips can help you improve your overall health and well-being. Read on!

Consistency is key

Yash stated, "Being consistent is one of the key aspects of being fit." He continued, "Regular physical activity is crucial for maintaining good health and achieving fitness goals. Set a realistic exercise schedule and stick to it, even if it means starting with just a few minutes of activity each day."

Balance and variety

"Incorporate a variety of exercises into your routine to work different muscle groups and prevent overuse injuries. Include aerobic activities like walking, running, or cycling, strength training with weights or bodyweight exercises, and flexibility exercises like yoga or stretching," Yash advised.

Proper form and technique

"During workouts, pay attention to maintaining good form and technique," asserted Yash. This increases the value of your workouts and lowers the possibility of damage.

Nutrition matters

"A balanced and nutritious diet is essential for supporting your fitness efforts. Use a variety of nutritious meals, such as fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains, and healthy fats, to fuel your body," said Yash.

Rest and recovery

After a vigorous workout, give your body some time to recover. "Rest days are just as important as exercise days, as they allow your muscles to repair and grow stronger," the fitness icon stated.

Pay close attention to how your body feels while exercising and afterwards. "Rest and recover when needed, and don't push yourself to the point of pain or exhaustion," he added.

Add meditation to your routine

Yash shared, "Fitness should be a 360 - mind, body, and spirit - project" It is essential that we take care of our emotional well-being along with our physical well-being. Including the mental component in your health and wellness routine is a no-brainer if you're aiming for overall wellness. Physical, spiritual, and mental well-being are all intertwined and comprised of overall excellent health. He added, "Consider it this way. Your body gains strength, speed, and endurance through physical training. Why wouldn't you engage in regular exercise to improve your mental health? Regular exercise is not the same as regular meditation, and the two cannot be used interchangeably."

Don't overdo it

Yash revealed that a 40-45 mins workout session is more than enough for your body, you don't need to overdo it. When beginning a new routine, keep the exercise demanding while also being suited to your own capabilities. As crucial as improving in the gym or in any other activity or exercise is the necessity to properly recover. Long-term fitness objectives can be considerably aided by including rest days, break weeks, massage therapy sessions, and other activities.

Remember, fitness is a journey, not a destination. Be kind to yourself and acknowledge your advancements as you go. If you're new to exercise or have specific health concerns, consider consulting a fitness professional or healthcare provider to create a safe and effective fitness plan tailored to your needs.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE