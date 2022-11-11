3 dermatologists share beauty secrets; reveal their winter skincare routines

Dry skin, chapped lips, rough knuckles and windburn? Say hello to the cold and chilly winter season that is all set to trouble us and our skin in the coming months. And, unless you have some expert tips at hand, you can very much expect the changing weather to be taxing for your gorgeous skin.

Your skin needs more moisture, care and love to fight the dryness that comes with the end of the year. And, since WION believes that one shouldn't have to go through a round of trials and errors to perfect their winter skincare routine, we've got the best dermatologists to shell their beauty secrets.

Speaking exclusively to WION, three skincare experts shared the best ways to look after one's skin during the cold months. Read on!

Expert 1 - Dr Sonali Kohli, Consultant Dermatologist and Venereologist at Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre

"Skincare must be customised every few months to match one's needs and changing seasons. One cannot continue with their summer skincare routine in the colder months. Since your skin tends to feel more dry during winter, one must switch to a thicker and richer moisturiser, keeping their skin type in mind. People who have very oily skin, must use gel-based moisturisers and also look for products that contain lactic acid, as it helps with exfoliation, softens rough or scaly skin and prevents the clogging of pores. People with ultra-dry skin can always look for butter or cream-based moisturisers. Meanwhile, people with combination or sensitive skin can use a water or gel-based light moisturiser, which contains ingredients like hyaluronic acid or scalene," said Dr Kohli.

Speaking of SPF, Dr Kohli shared, "During the winter season, we might feel that the sun is not as prominent as in the summer. Hence, many tend to avoid wearing sunscreen. But, did you know that snow reflects up to 80 per cent of the sun's UV light and the rays hit you twice, which increases your risk of skin cancer and premature ageing? I suggest that you wear broad-spectrum UV sunscreen that has triple plus protection even during winter."

To conclude, the dermatologist shared, "During winter, exfoliating your skin once every ten days is a good idea. You should also use a hydrating sheet mask once every two weeks. Look for ingredients like hyaluronic acid, rose hip oil, shea butter, squalane, vitamin c, and ceramides in your skincare routine and never miss CTM (Cleansing, toning, and moisturising)."

Expert 2 - Dr Nilam Jain Kothari, Consultant Dermatologist at Masina Hospital

"Winters are particularly harsh on the skin. Come winters and our OPDs get flooded with patients complaining of dry, flaky skin, chapped lips and sensitive skin. Irritation, inflammation and pigmentation aggravate during winter months giving rise to skin dullness. To tackle most of these issues, I do a couple of things. I look for detergent-free soaps, body washes and face washes to go with my daily skincare. Instead of harsh physical scrubs, I opt for milder chemical exfoliants. Please note that patients with atopic or sensitive skin must avoid exfoliation altogether. Meanwhile, patients going through acne treatments should add a heavy moisturiser to their daily routine and reduce retinoid use or replace it in case of severe dryness," said Dr Kothari.

She continued, "Oils can be added to your daily routine. Try adding bath oils to your shower routine to keep the skin well-balanced and healthy. To get best results, apply moisturisers on wet skin, immediately after taking bath to lock, preferably twice a day. Well-hydrated skin is less prone to relapses of eczema, atopic dermatitis and psoriasis."

"Lips should be well hydrated at all times. So don't forget to use an intense lip balm with an SPF. Sunscreen goes without saying as the sun never takes a vacation. Lastly, drink adequate fluids to keep the skin well-hydrated and healthy from within," she concluded.

Expert 3 - Dr Deepti Ghia, Consultant Dermatologist, Masina Hospital

Revealing her beauty secrets, Dr Ghia shared, "If you have a combination or dry skin type and are using products like retinol, AHA, or BHA, you will have to reduce the frequency of these products or decrease the duration of contact as this can cause excessive dryness. The most important thing about winter is that we all tend to take hot baths in the winter, but that will end up drying your skin even more, so I suggest that you take bath with lukewarm warm and apply moisturiser and body lotion immediately on damp skin."

"For people who are concerned about their dry heels, get your hands on cocoa butter or shea butter. If there are cuts on your heels that bleed, you will have to put an antiseptic ointment on them and then cover them with creams that are rich in moisturisers. Avoid 'lick eczema' by wearing a hydrating lip balm at all times. Another important thing is to avoid toners that have astringents in them as they end up making your skin feel dry and stretched," said Dr Ghia.