Runway-approved makeup trend 'Butterfly Bridges' is all that you need to transform your look

If there's one runway-inspired makeup trend that is currently making waves in the virtual world, it has to be 'Butterfly Bridge'. Ethereal, bright, simple, minimalistic and electrifying, all of these terms aptly describe the trend, in which you have to mimic the wings of a butterfly with vibrant colours. Detroit-based fashion label Deviate ignited the trend and later, we saw makeup artist Kabuki bringing them on the runway for the brand's spring/summer 2023 New York Fashion Week debut.

For the look, one has to draw the wings of a butterfly near the crevices of the nose, the inner crescent of the eyes, and toward the inner corners of the brow bone. One must use vibrant eyeshadows to bring attention to the centre of the face and make the most use of the trend.

According to Kelsey Tucker, creative director of Deviate, and stylist Aryeh Lappin, the look has been inspired by Edvard Munch's painting 'The Scream'. During a conversation with a publication, the creative director described the trend as "1930s film noir and gothic glam" infused with Alexander McQueen's iconic runway beauty moments from the late '90s and early 2000s, reports Allure.

How to create 'butterfly bridge' look?

To create your own butterfly bridge makeup look at home, you must first use a primer on your eyelids, followed by a concealer and powder to set everything in place. Next, take any cream eyeshadow to create the illusion of butterfly wings right at the centre of your nose bridge. You can go as big or as small as you want.

Once you have applied the cream pigment, use a pressed pigment eyeshadow in the same colour to intensify certain parts of the wings. Make sure to build up the pigment in the smaller crevices around the eyes and nose. If you don't have a brush, you can use your fingers too.

Also read: Celebrity-approved designer bags that are timeless and stylish

To achieve the perfect butterfly bridge, you must spend a lot of time blending and layering the product with a small fluffy synthetic eyeshadow brush. Once you have achieved the desired look, top it up with some glitter or pearls. To set everything in place, use a setting spray towards the end of your makeup routine.