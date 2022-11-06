Celebrity-approved designer bags that are timeless and stylish

A timeless designer bag can stand the test of time and it never goes out of style or fashion. And, several celebrities invest in them to add glamour to their wardrobes and looks. Since luxury bags have a hefty price tag, it's normal to want to pass them down to your kids one day. And, when stored correctly, you can keep them looking new even after a few decades. From Gucci's Jackie shoulder bag to the Lady Dior bag, there are several timeless purses that have received love from several stars and fashionistas. Exuding exclusivity and having an imitable value or a storied history, these handbags have become entrenched in fashion history. Take a look!

Lady Dior bag

'Lady Dior' bag, which was named after Princess Diana, has been a celebrity favourite since the last two and a half decade. She first wore it in 1995. Today, you can find several new iterations of the bag at Dior and it remains one of their most profitable bag.

Gucci's Jackie shoulder bag

Gucci Jackie bag, which became popular after the former first lady of the United States Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis wore it in 1970 in New York, is one of the most iconic bags in the history of fashin. They are a symbol of effortless sense of style for fashionistas.

Chanel 2.55 bag

The Chanel '2.55' bag looks great with both formal and informal attires. Because of its structure-free shape, it makes for a durable accesory any fashionista would love and appreciate.

Hermès Kelly bag

This bag has been named after American actress Grace Kelly. It was first introduced in the 1950s. If you are looking for an alternative for a Birkin bag, you can go for the Kelly purse from Hermes.

Dior Saddle bag

From Paris Hilton to Carrie Bradshaw, several fashionistas from tinsel town has a Dior saddle bag and they are often seen flaunting them with their head-turning looks. First introduced in the late 1990s, the saddle bag has proven its timelessness over the past two decades. And, they are being produced by the luxury brand even today.

