8 benefits of applying beetroot on skin and how to use it in skincare

Beetroot is often celebrated for its vibrant hue and nutritional value. It isn't just a kitchen staple as its benefits extend to skincare, offering a natural and effective way to enhance your skin's health and appearance. Here are eight benefits of applying beetroot on the skin and how to incorporate it into your skincare routine:

1. Slows ageing

Beetroot is rich in antioxidants like vitamin C which makes the skin glow and prevents premature ageing. Beetroot helps the skin look youthful and radiant.

2. Brightens Skin

Its natural pigments help even out skin tone, reducing the appearance of dark spots and blemishes for a brighter complexion.

3. Hydrates Skin

Beetroot has a high water content which helps moisturise the skin leaving it soft and supple. You can grind the beetroot and use it as a mask with curd and honey for extra hydration.

4. Anti-inflammatory Properties

Beetroot contains anti-inflammatory compounds that soothe irritated skin, making it ideal for those with sensitive or acne-prone skin.

5. Promotes Collagen Production

The vitamins and minerals in beetroot stimulate collagen synthesis, improving skin elasticity and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

6. Detoxifies Skin

Beetroot's detoxifying properties help eliminate toxins from the skin, promoting a clearer complexion and preventing breakouts.

7. Natural Exfoliant

Beetroot contains natural acids that gently exfoliate the skin removing dead cells and promoting cell turnover for smoother, more radiant skin.

8. Treats Pigmentation

Regular use of beetroot can help fade pigmentation and dark spots, giving you a more even skin tone.

How to incorporate beetroot into your skincare routine

Beetroot Face Mask

Grate or blend beetroot into a paste and apply it to clean skin. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes before rinsing off with warm water.

Beetroot Juice Toner

Mix equal parts beetroot juice, aloe vera juice, and water and apply it to your face with a cotton pad after cleansing. This toner will help balance your skin's pH and tighten pores.

Beetroot-Infused Oil

Infuse beetroot slices in your favourite carrier oil for a few weeks. Use this oil as a moisturiser or add a few drops to your bath for soft, nourished skin.

Remember to do a patch test before trying any new skincare ingredient, especially if you have sensitive skin. With its numerous benefits, beetroot is a versatile addition to your skincare regimen, offering natural solutions for healthy, glowing skin.