Why chronic neck pain should not be ignored? Expert explains

Chronic neck pain, described as persistent discomfort lasting for more than three months, can significantly impact daily life and indicate serious underlying health problems. While occasional neck pain is common and often resolves on its own, chronic neck pain can be a sign of more serious conditions such as cervical degenerative disc disease, cervical herniated disc, or cervical spinal stenosis. Ignoring chronic neck pain can lead to worsening symptoms, decreased mobility, and reduced quality of life.

Dr Srivatsan TV, Neurosurgeon at VPS Lakeshore Hospital, says, "The neck, or cervical spine, is a complex structure composed of bones, shock-absorbing discs, nerves, and muscles working in harmony. Any disruption in this intricate system can lead to chronic neck pain. While occasional discomfort is common and can be attributed to various factors such as poor posture or muscle strain, persistent pain should not be dismissed lightly."

The medical expert continues, "Chronic neck pain can be indicative of underlying issues that require professional attention. Degenerative conditions like cervical spondylosis, herniated discs, or spinal stenosis may all be the causes. Ignoring persistent pain may allow these conditions to progress, potentially leading to irreversible damage and decreased quality of life."

"The neck houses a critical part of the central nervous system – the spinal cord. When chronic neck pain is left untreated, it can exert pressure on the spinal cord and surrounding nerves, resulting in a myriad of neurological symptoms, which may include tingling, numbness, weakness of the hands and legs, or radiating pain down the arms. If left untreated, chronic pressure over the spinal cord can lead to irreversible paralysis. Timely intervention is crucial to prevent permanent neurological damage," Dr Srivatsan states.

So how does this impact one’s daily life?

The consequences of chronic neck pain extend beyond the physical realm, affecting various aspects of daily life. Simple tasks like turning the head, driving, or even sleeping become challenging. Persistent pain can also contribute to mental health issues such as anxiety and depression and affect social life.

Also watch: Study shows men also experience menopause as they age Posture, Posture, Posture

Poor posture is a common culprit behind chronic neck pain. In an era dominated by sedentary lifestyles and prolonged screen time, individuals often underestimate the importance of maintaining proper posture. "As a neurosurgeon, I emphasise the need for ergonomic adjustments in workspaces and daily activities to alleviate undue stress on the cervical spine. The newest cause for neck pain, the so-called 'Tech Neck', is seen in people using the computer for long hours," Dr Srivatsan shares.

The medical expert also highlighted that chronic neck pain can trigger changes in the spine structure, leading to secondary issues such as tension headaches. Tense muscles in the neck and shoulders can radiate pain upward, manifesting as persistent headaches. Addressing the root cause – neck pain – is essential for breaking this cycle and achieving long-term relief.

When to seek professional help?

From a neurosurgeon's perspective, early intervention is paramount when it comes to chronic neck pain. Timely diagnosis and appropriate treatment can prevent the progression of underlying conditions, and minimise the risk of neurological complications.

"Individuals experiencing chronic neck pain should not hesitate to seek the expertise of healthcare professionals, including neurosurgeons. A thorough examination, imaging studies, and diagnostic tests can help identify the underlying cause of the pain, guiding the development of a personalised treatment plan," Dr Srivatsan asserts. "I, myself, have witnessed the life-changing power of early treatment in preserving spinal health and preventing long-term complications so I suggest the same to my patients."