Cardiac Arrest vs. Heart Attack: Understanding the difference

Cardiac arrest and heart attack are two serious medical emergencies that involve the heart, but they are not the same. While both conditions can be life-threatening, they have different causes, symptoms, and treatments. Understanding the difference between the two can help you recognise the signs and seek appropriate medical help.

Cardiac Arrest: Cardiac arrest occurs when the heart suddenly stops beating, leading to a loss of blood flow to the brain and other vital organs. It is a medical emergency that requires immediate intervention to prevent death. Cardiac arrest can occur suddenly and without warning, even in people who appear healthy.

Causes: The most common cause of cardiac arrest is an electrical malfunction in the heart that causes an irregular heartbeat (arrhythmia). Other causes include heart attack, drowning, electrocution, and severe electrolyte imbalances.

Symptoms: Sudden loss of responsiveness (the person does not respond to tapping on the shoulders or calling their name), absence of normal breathing or abnormal gasping for breath, loss of pulse

Treatment

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) should be started immediately to help maintain blood flow to the vital organs until emergency medical help arrives.

Defibrillation, which delivers an electric shock to the heart, may be necessary to restore a normal heart rhythm.

Medications and other interventions may be used in the hospital to stabilise the heart and prevent future episodes of cardiac arrest.

Heart Attack: A heart attack, also known as a myocardial infarction, occurs when blood flow to a part of the heart is blocked, usually by a blood clot. This leads to damage or death of the heart muscle. Like cardiac arrest, a heart attack is a medical emergency that requires prompt treatment.

Causes: The most common cause of a heart attack is coronary artery disease, which occurs when the arteries that supply blood to the heart become narrowed or blocked due to a buildup of plaque.

Symptoms: Chest pain or discomfort, which may feel like pressure, squeezing, fullness, or pain in the centre or left side of the chest. Pain or discomfort in other areas of the upper body, including the arms, back, neck, jaw, or stomach. Shortness of breath. Nausea, lightheadedness, or cold sweats.

Treatment

Medications, such as clot-busting drugs, dissolve the clot and restore blood flow to the heart.

Procedures, such as angioplasty and stenting, to open blocked arteries.

Lifestyle changes, such as a healthy diet, regular exercise, and smoking cessation, reduce the risk of future heart attacks.